RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu not acquitted, Malami sets record straight

Ima Elijah

The court ruled that the 15-count charge slammed against the IPOB leader failed to disclose...

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)
Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)

Read Also

The fact check: In a statement signed by spokesperson, Umar Jibril Gwandu, Malami said the appeal court only discharged Kanu and did not acquit him.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu,” the statement said.

“For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issues that borders on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predates rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.”

What happened: News broke out late yesterday, the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has upheld the appeal of the embattled secessionist leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to news reports, the court had discharged and acquitted the separatist leader in a three-man panel ruling on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The Federal Government was prosecuting Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja for 15 count charges, including treasonable felony and terrorism, offences he allegedly committed during his agitations for Biafra.

However, the appellate court held that the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try Kanu considering his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria, which contravened the Organisation of African Union (OAU) convention and protocol on extradition.

The final judgement: The court ruled that the 15-count charge slammed against the IPOB leader failed to disclose place, date, time and nature of the alleged offences before he was unlawfully extradited to Nigeria.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iyorchia Ayu collected N100m, N1bn from a Gov, Wike alleges

Iyorchia Ayu collected N100m, N1bn from a Gov, Wike alleges

Nnamdi Kanu: Inibehe Effiong calls for AGF Malami's resignation

Nnamdi Kanu: Inibehe Effiong calls for AGF Malami's resignation

Uzodimma never faulted Appeal Court judgment on Kanu – Imo govt.

Uzodimma never faulted Appeal Court judgment on Kanu – Imo govt.

Buhari summons security meeting as troops record ‘impressive results’ nationwide

Buhari summons security meeting as troops record ‘impressive results’ nationwide

Nnamdi Kanu replies Malami over new criminal charges, continued detention

Nnamdi Kanu replies Malami over new criminal charges, continued detention

Nnamdi Kanu not acquitted, Malami sets record straight

Nnamdi Kanu not acquitted, Malami sets record straight

Labour Party drops NLC, TUC presidents from presidential campaign council

Labour Party drops NLC, TUC presidents from presidential campaign council

2023: Anti-EndSARS General to be dropped from Peter Obi's campaign list

2023: Anti-EndSARS General to be dropped from Peter Obi's campaign list

2023: North’s time to pay back Tinubu — Sen. Ibrahim

2023: North’s time to pay back Tinubu — Sen. Ibrahim

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Flood renders hundreds of people homeless in Kogi State. (Punch)

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Here's what we imagined Buhari thought [Twitter]

Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Tompolo

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil