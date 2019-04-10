On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, issued an arrest order on Kanu.

The court said it issued the order because Kanu flouted all his bail conditions and fled the country in 2017.

Kanu is on trial for treasonable felony, inciting violence and hate speech, among other charges.

Merely Academic

However, in his first public reaction since the bench warrant was issued, Kanu said the Nigerian government and judiciary have nothing on him.

“In March last year, a continental human rights court restrained the Nigerian government from further persecution of members of IPOB, including my humble self. Till date, Nigerian government is yet to obey that order,” Kanu said on Radio Biafra.

“The bench warrant against me is merely academic. It will surely be ignored by an international legal and diplomatic order that has voiced its disapproval of what is happening to IPOB in Nigeria.

“Self determination is not a crime but a right guaranteed under Chapter A9, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004. So, what is Justice Binta Nyako seeking my arrest and trial for unless she has no intention of obeying the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which gives me the right to openly agitate for Biafra?

“I remain eternally grateful to my sureties for standing by me all through my travails, trials and tribulations. It therefore smacks of judicial persecution for the judge to claim that my Sureties have withdrawn their suretyship.”

In October of 2018, Kanu, a self-styled separatist, said he jumped bail to pursue the actualization of a Biafra Republic.

Kanu fled Nigeria after a military operation in his home town in Abia State in September of 2017.

The three sureties who signed Kanu’s bail bond are: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom Okabemadu and a Chartered Accountant who resides in the capital city of Abuja, Tochukwu Uchendu.