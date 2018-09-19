Pulse.ng logo
IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is "safe and healthy" in London - Orji Kalu

Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader is "safe and healthy" in London - Orji Kalu

The former governor said the IPOB leader is not in government custody as speculated.

  • Published:
Nnamdi Kanu is safe and healthy in London - Orji Kalu play Nnamdi Kanu has not been seen in public for a year (Guardian Nigeria )

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has insisted on his position that leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is back in London and not in government custody as speculated.

Kanu has not been seen in public since an alleged attack on his father's compound by soldiers on September 14, 2017, and has missed court appearances since then. His parents, HRH Eze Israel Kanu and Lolo Sally, have also been missing since then.

Shortly after Kanu's disappearance, Kalu claimed that he had fled to London through Malaysia, a claim that led to protests at the British embassy in Abuja demanding Kanu's extradition back to the country to face trial.

While visiting former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, in Minna on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, Kalu insisted that the IPOB leader is safe in London.

"Nnamdi Kanu is where I told you he is; he is in London; he is safe. He is safe and healthy," Kalu said.

Kanu was arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) in 2015 and spent two years in custody until he was granted bail on health grounds in April 2017, months before he disappeared.

ALSO READ: Nnamdi Kanu's mysterious disappearance poses troubling questions

Kalu asks Babangida to back Buhari

Kalu is the leader of the National Movement for the Re-election of President Buhari and he disclosed to journalists on Tuesday that his meeting with Babangida was to convince him to support the president's re-election.

He said, "I have talked to him to allow Buhari finish his term; we have discussed; he is thinking about it. February 16 is still a long way. Our discussion was positive; it is blue and white."

"Buhari is the head of government; he has played four years; he is almost done with the first half; he has played 45 minutes, it remains 45 minutes; we should allow him to finish the game. We appeal to Nigerians to allow him finish his second term because it makes more sense."

Buhari is set to be affirmed as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the 75-year-old seeks another four years in the Presidential Villa.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

