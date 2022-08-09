RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB clears air on 'new leader'

Yesterday, reports had it that Mazi Chika Edoziem had been announced by the IPOB as Nnamdi Kanu’s replacement.

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)
What IPOB has to say: The group, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, described the report as the handiwork of mischievous elements bent on causing confusion, urging the public to disregard it.

The statement reads: “We condemn the useless and fabricated media propaganda and blackmail from some media houses that IPOB has another or acting leader replacing our indefatigable liberator and prophet Mazi Nnamdi KANU.

“Those peddling this kind these lies are those criminals who zoo gutter media are publishing this to confuse the weak-minded people.

“We want everybody to bear in mind that Mazi Chika Edoziem is the head of IPOB Directorate of State, DOS and not IPOB Acting Leader.

“There was never a time that Emma Powerful the Publicity Secretary of IPOB issued any statement purporting that our Leader had been replaced by Mazi Chika Edoziem as IPOB Acting Leader. The said statement was the handiwork of mischievous elements bent on causing confusion in IPOB.

“It is unfortunate that some mischievous elements twisted an unambiguous statement by IPOB where we clarified that in the meantime that our Leader is in detention, the Head of DOS, Mazi Edoziem will be providing direction on the day-to-day activities of IPOB. We never said that Edoziem has become the Acting Leader of IPOB.

Nnamdi Kanu remains IPOB Leader: It insisted that Kanu remains its leader while Chika Edoziem remains Head of DOS.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains the Leader of IPOB. The entire IPOB family all over the world is loyal to him. IPOB has no Acting Leader. Chika Edoziem is only the Head of DOS of IPOB not the Leader.

“We urge our family members, supporters, friends and members of the public to ignore the misleading and mischievous media report.”

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

