Nnamdi Kanu: FG absent in court as case is adjourned to April 27

According to news reports, Barrister Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Kanu and IPOB had announced on that he is seeking for the implementation of Kanu’s fundamental rights against controversial extradition.

The suit which he explained as “sui generis and primarily aimed at redressing the infamous unlawful expulsion or extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which is a clear violation of his fundamental rights under Article 12(4) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights”, is before Justice Evelyn Anyadike.

Slated for hearing today, the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, did not appear for the hearing as reports has it that they did not file for any defence.