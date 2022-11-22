Nnamdi Kanu demands ₦‎20bn, apologies from Malami

Kanu demanded compensation following alleged defamatory and libellous claims against him.

Speaking through his Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, the IPOB leader, said Malami’s claim that he jumped bail despite a court order clearing him was libellous.

Ejimakor stated this in a letter addressed to Malami tagged: “RE: Pre-action notice and formal demand for settlement of the claim of defamation/libel of the character of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu grounded on your false, defamatory and libelous publications that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu jumped bail.”

The letter reads partly: “The sum of N20,000,000,000.00 (Twenty Billion Naira only) being general and exemplary damages.

“An unreserved personal letter of apology, to be prominently and boldly published full-page in two Nigerian Newspapers of national circulation, namely: Guardian Newspaper and Sun Newspaper.

“You shall write and deliver to your superior officer(s) and/or your employer(s) a Legal Opinion to the effect that our Client did not jump bail in view of the 19th January 2022 Judgment of the High Court of Abia State."

Speaking on the issue, Malami was quoted as saying: “To release or not to release Nnamdi Kanu is a function of law and the rule of law for that matter. In arriving at a decision on whether to release or not release, is one; you look at the rule of law, two; you look at the public and the national interest, three; you look at the security situation, four; you look at the international diplomacy.

“Let me talk first of the rule of law. This is someone that has been granted bail on account of charges that have been preferred against him at the court. Someone jumping bail to the international community, a case of a fugitive is established against the background of jumping the bail."

What you should know: Recall that the military had invaded Kanu’s premises at Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, Abia State on 10th September, 2017, and this led to him fleeing the country.

The legal tussle: The alleged invasion was contested and tagged a violation of Kanu’s fundamental human right.