The court also revoked the bail it granted Kanu in 2017.

Justice Binta Nyako issued the arrest order on Kanu on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

The court said it issued the order because Kanu has flouted all his bail conditions and fled the country in 2017.

Kanu is on trial for treasonable felony, inciting violence and hate speech, among other charges.

In October of 2018, Kanu said he jumped bail to pursue the realisation of a Biafra Republic.

“Their problem is Nnamdi Kanu and the solution to their problem is referendum. They gave me conditional bail to cage me and IPOB but I refused.

“We are not going to vote because we’re too intelligent for that nonsense. I am not interested in the politics of Biafrans, all I want for my people is freedom", Kanu had said.

Nnamdi Kanu trial will continue

The court has also ruled that the trial must continue and directed that a fresh date for the continuation of the trial be given, even in Kanu's absence.

The case was adjourned to June 18, 2019.

Kanu who leads the separatist IPOB movement, fled Nigeria after a military operation in his home town in Abia State in September of 2017.

He reportedly fled to Israel.