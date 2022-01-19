RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in court in same clothes, FG tells court

Kanu has stuck to the same outfit for his court appearances since the commencement of his trial.

Nnamdi Kanu in court (TheNEWS)
The Federal Government, on Wednesday, told a Federal High Court, Abuja that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, chose to appear before the court in the same clothe he wore the previous day.

Counsel to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Shuaibu Labaran, told Justice Binta Nyako shortly after the sitting began.

“The case is adjourned until today for arraignment.

“But before then, I crave your indulgence of your Lordship because you gave an order that the defendant should not appear in this clothes.

“But the defendant (Kanu) chose to wear the same clothes because it is a designer,” he said.

Labaran also informed the court that the DSS had complied with the court order by procuring an orthopedic mattress and pillows for the IPOB leader to make him comfortable in detention.

But Counsel to Kanu, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, disagreed that his client did not refuse to wear other clothes.

He said though they got him a set of another clothes, before they could finish with the day’s activities yesterday, it was a bit late and they could not hand over the items to him.

He assured that in the next adjourned date, Kanu would appear in another clothes.

Ozekhome therefore commended the DSS for complying with the court order by procuring the orthopedic mattress and pillows for his client with the aim to make him comfortable.

Justice Nyako said the clothes could be handed to the legal officer that came with the security outfit.

