The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called on Nigerians to join the separatist group in boycotting the 2019 general elections.

The wanted IPOB leader made the public call to solidarity during a radio broadcast on Radio Biafra, from Jerusalem, Israel this weekend.

While making his impassioned call, Kanu said all he wants is for his Biafran people to be free from the Nigerian state which he severally referred to as a zoo during the broadcast.

He said, "I wish to appeal to every suffering person, you must ignore the established propaganda and join IPOB to boycott Nigeria elections.

"If you are tired of the massacre and pains in Nigeria, you must boycott elections. Those of you who want restructuring, employment, then you must boycott elections.

"But Biafra will be different. I am not stopping you from joining us in the Biafra quest. I want my people to be free."

Kanu's disappearance and resurgence in 1 year

Kanu had not been seen in public for one year since an alleged attack on his father's compound by soldiers on September 14, 2017, until he was pictured praying at the Wailing Wall of Jerusalem on October 19, 2018.

Since his re-emergence, Kanu has addressed his followers and vowed to return to the country to lead a boycott against the elections just like he did before he disappeared.

During this weekend's broadcast, he said he only ran abroad so as to be able to fight the government's tyranny another day.

"Prophet Muhammed ran away and came back to conquer everywhere. Jesus did same and came out victorious. Nnamdi Azikiwe ran to Ghana; Nelson Mandela ran to Nigeria. Those of them saying I ran away when they came to kill me, are people who want me dead because, they know I'm their headache," he said.

During a recent interview on Israeli TV Channel 1, the IPOB leader said he only escaped death one year ago because he was evacuated from the premises before soldiers could get to his bedroom.

Kanu's troubles with the Nigerian government started when he was arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) in 2015 and spent two years in custody until he was granted bail on health grounds in April 2017. He faces charges of treasonable felony.