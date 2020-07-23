The state NMA Chairman, Peter Umaru, who is one of the victims of the virus disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

The President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Peter Idoko, is also said to be among the states’ health workers who contracted the virus.

But according to Nan, both Idoko and Umaru have been discharged after testing negative.

Umaru also said that 77 of the health workers are from public institutions, while 25 work in the private sector.

Breaking the figures down to the local government areas of the victims, he said 16 of the health workers are from Karu, 42 from Keffi, seven from Nasarawa-Eggon, and 37 from Lafia.

Umaru, however, added that one of the infected persons has died.

Speaking on his recovery, the NMA Chairman commended the medical personnel and the management of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia, for their support during his treatment period.

While urging the state government to ensure the safety of health workers who risk their lives to fight against coronavirus, Umaru also advised medical personnel to always observe protective protocols while attending to patients.

Also speaking during the interview, the chief medical director of DASH, Hassan Ikramah expressed joy on the recovery of Umaru and Idoko, both of whom are staff members of the hospital.

He said, “We are really elated that they responded to treatment given to them by our medical team, and recovered speedily from the COVID-19,” Ikrama said.

“The truth is that most of our staff got infected from the community especially during the strike action.

“We wish to advise our staff to observe standard operating practice both at home and within the hospital to ensure they do not get infected.”