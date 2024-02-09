ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NMA gives Aiyedatiwa 7-day ultimatum to enact hazard allowance, resolve health sector challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

NMA demands the implementation of the FG’s approved hazard allowance for medical personnel in the state.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Premium Times]
Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

They also demanded the implementation of the federal government’s approved hazard allowance for medical personnel in the state. The state NMA Chairman, Dr Omosehin Adeyemi-Osowe, stated these while reading the association’s communiqué to newsmen after their Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) in Akure, on Friday.

He said the notice became necessary as the health sector in the state had continued to fall below standard. The chairman said the sector was also faced with a brain drain resulting in some units of the University of Medical Sciences in the state teaching hospitals lacking in medical personnel.

He said that such units include Orthopaedics, Burns and Plastic, Ear, Nose and Throat, Mental Health, and Paediatric Surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyemi-Osowe said that the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex in the state had 22 resident doctors compared to the previous figure of 150.

“Some weeks ago, eight doctors left the Obstetrics and Gynaecology unit at the state hospital for the same unit in another teaching hospital.

“The meeting notes with grave concern the non-implementation of the hazard allowance approved for doctors in the country in December 2021 which has been implemented for federal government doctors in the past 26 months and in some states.

“Ekiti State has been enjoying it for almost one year now.

“Ondo State Government approved it in August 2023 but it took over 60 days for it to be circularised.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was eventually done on October 23, 2023, with the implementation period backdated to October 2, 2023; it is now five months, yet no payment has been made by the state government,” he said.

Adeyemi-Osowe alleged that despite the government’s advertisement for the employment of doctors, people were not willing to take up the appointment based on the entry Grade Level 12, step 3, as against GL 13, step 2 approved by the federal government.

“The OGM enjoins the state government to resolve the issues of non-availability of equipment at some critical units in our teaching hospitals, the CT scan that has been non-functional for over 12 months and lack of ventilators at the ICU.

“The disparities in the salaries of doctors in Ondo State Civil Service (an oil-producing state) and that of the neighbouring states, especially Ekiti State (a non-oil producing state) should be looked into to bridge the gap, without further delay,” he added.

The chairman said the association was concerned about the state of the neurosurgery department of the teaching hospital concerning the provision of doctors and consultants. The chairman pleaded with religious leaders, traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders to prevail on the government to declare a state of emergency in the health sector for a healthy state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended his members for still holding forth despite the numerous challenges.

“Let us continue to give our best for the good people of the state while believing that it shall be better,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCCPC warns wholesalers, retailers against indiscriminate food price hike

FCCPC warns wholesalers, retailers against indiscriminate food price hike

NMA gives Aiyedatiwa 7-day ultimatum to enact hazard allowance, resolve health sector challenges

NMA gives Aiyedatiwa 7-day ultimatum to enact hazard allowance, resolve health sector challenges

Nigeria Data Protection Commission announces registration notice for data controllers, processors

Nigeria Data Protection Commission announces registration notice for data controllers, processors

Court grants bail to suspended UNICAL law dean

Court grants bail to suspended UNICAL law dean

Nigeria emerges as fastest growing global pizza consumer - Glovo

Nigeria emerges as fastest growing global pizza consumer - Glovo

Ooni of Ife calls for security collaboration amid rising insecurity in Nigeria

Ooni of Ife calls for security collaboration amid rising insecurity in Nigeria

Gov Zulum emphasises international collaboration in civilian protection efforts

Gov Zulum emphasises international collaboration in civilian protection efforts

We must regulate social media for national stability, says Femi Gbajabiamila

We must regulate social media for national stability, says Femi Gbajabiamila

Senate committee holds session with CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso

Senate committee holds session with CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter: Godswill Akpabio]

Don't deport 12,000 illegal migrants back to Nigeria – Akpabio warns Germany

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Enugu Govt imposes vehicle movement restriction in 3 LGAs ahead of Saturday's rerun election

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)

Governor Makinde suspends traditional ruler of Ido for alleged misconduct

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo [Twitter:@CCSoludo]

Anambra Govt bans public display of caskets