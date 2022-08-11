RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NLNG denies involvement in illegal gas exportation

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. (NLNG) has denied the allegation that the company was involved in illegal exportation of LNG or any of its products outside the country.

NLNG denies involvement in illegal gas exportation.
NLNG denies involvement in illegal gas exportation.

Read Also

Odeh said the claim that NLNG was involved with an international cartel to illegally export products was false and calculated to cast the company and its leadership in bad light.

He said to set the records straight, deliveries of LNG from NLNG’s Bonny Terminal complies with all regulatory requirements for the export of its products.

According to him, they are made under various LNG sales contracts to destinations not limited to Europe, but also to the Far East, Greater Middle East, North America and South America.

He said this had ensured NLNG’s position as a significant competitive global LNG supplier, promoting the Nigerian brand.

Odeh said: “NLNG is a responsible corporate citizen operating its business according to strong business principles and ethics in accordance with requirements of relevant Nigerian and global laws and regulations.

“From the commencement of its operations in October 1999, NLNG has never, and does not, engage in “illegal” exportation of LNG or any of its products, nor is NLNG involved in any international cartel, as alleged.

“It is simply not true that the illegal exportation is still ongoing with the backing of some top officials of government.”

He explained that the LNG trade undertaken by the company was bound by strict protocols and controls, hence not amenable to the kind of illegitimate schemes alleged in the report.

Odeh said contrary to the allegation of export of LNG without paperwork, records exist for every single cargo of product loaded by the company since it commenced operations.

He added that there were fully accurate accounts of destinations, quantities loaded and unloaded and related earnings on each cargo which were demonstrable.

Odeh said for each of the past financial years which were periodically audited, including the periods alluded to in the report, the shareholders of the NLNG never reported that any cargo or product of the company was lost or unaccounted for.

He said the shareholders included the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. and three International Oil Companies (IOCs).

Odeh said: “Indeed, the possibility of such happening is beyond comprehension.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NLNG restates that the report paints a very incorrect picture of the company’s business and its LNG trade.

“It is at complete variance with the company’s vision as a globally competitive LNG company helping to build a better Nigeria.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tears flow as soldiers killed by terrorists buried

Tears flow as soldiers killed by terrorists buried

We have secured 1000 convictions on terrorism — Malami

We have secured 1000 convictions on terrorism — Malami

Falana demands law to force public officials to use govt-owned hospitals

Falana demands law to force public officials to use govt-owned hospitals

NLNG denies involvement in illegal gas exportation

NLNG denies involvement in illegal gas exportation

How late Austrian priestess, Wenger, preserved Osun-Osogbo groove

How late Austrian priestess, Wenger, preserved Osun-Osogbo groove

We got N268m - Anambra Govt clears the air on 13% oil derivation share

We got N268m - Anambra Govt clears the air on 13% oil derivation share

Igbo group in Lagos APC begs Tinubu to wade into party's issues

Igbo group in Lagos APC begs Tinubu to wade into party's issues

Customs collect N99.7m in Katsina, seize smuggled items worth N73.6m

Customs collect N99.7m in Katsina, seize smuggled items worth N73.6m

Why we can't wipe out kidnappers of train passengers - Buhari

Why we can't wipe out kidnappers of train passengers - Buhari

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor [Tolani Alli]

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested