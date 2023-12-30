ADVERTISEMENT
NLNG delivers 3 cooking gas cargoes in December to regulate price, supply

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, there is no change to NLNG’s pricing basis, which remains the West Africa index price.

NLNG delivers 3 cooking gas cargoes in December to regulate price, supply [REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye]
Its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Odeh said that the delivery would contribute to ensuring a stable supply of LPG to meet the market demand effectively.

According to him, NLNG has taken measures to ensure that the market remains well-supplied during the December holiday period.

Odeh said that one of the factors that had influenced the decline in LPG prices was the news of the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on imports.

He also said there had been a moderation in demand due to the holiday season.

He, however, explained that despite these factors, NLNG maintained that it continued to sell LPG based on the West Africa index price, saying, ”There is no change in the applicable price index”.

“NLNG remains committed to supplying 100 per cent of its LPG to the domestic market.

“Regular supplies from other sources within Nigeria and also from imports will help in moderating prices,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

