NLC warns FG against imposing anti-people policies in 2022

The President of the labour union, Ayuba Wabba asked the FG to suspend any policy that would affect the standard of living of Nigerians.

Wabba said this in his New Year message made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

He said the NLC is concerned about the “deceit and duplicity associated with the politics of petrol price increase.

“Our argument has been that there is a limit to the imposition of hardship and suffering on the fragile shoulders of the Nigerian people.

“It is gratifying that amidst the deteriorating conditions of living, organized Labour was able to rise up to ensure that the masses of our people were not completely run over by market forces enabled by the anti-people policies of the government and at the whims of shylock capitalists.

“Still, the government is not relenting in its determination to push through further increases in the pump price of petrol and which as usual had been dubbed as ‘removal of petrol subsidy’.

“Well, Organized Labour has made its position clear on this matter.

“We have told the government in very clear terms that Nigerians have suffered enough and will not endure more punishment by way of further petrol and electricity price increases.”

Wabba added that the perennial increase by the government of the pump price of petrol was a transfer of government failure and inability to effectively govern the poor masses of the country.

The Federal Government in its bid to save more for infrastructure development is considering petrol subsidy removal in 2022.

Recently, the International Monetary Funds (IMF) advised the FG to completely remove fuel and electricity subsidies early this year.