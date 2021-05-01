NLC urges Ganduje to settle N26bn outstanding pension, gratuity

Mr Kabir Ado-Minjibir, the NLC Chairman in the state, made the call while briefing newsmen on Saturday in Kano to mark the 2021 workers’ day.

The chairman said that the payment of the outstanding benefits was part of their requests to the state government for consideration.

Other requests he said include: review of retirement age for all civil servants in the state and Local Government services like what was done to teachers from 35/60 to 40/65 years.

“This action will equally reduce the massive increase of pensioners within five years thereby giving an opportunity to Kano State Pension Funds Trustee (KSPT) to offset its outstanding liabilities.

“Government should provide an appropriate place that will serve as a bus station for the proposed NLC mass transit scheme scheduled to commence in Kano as soon as the station is provided.

“The government should support the state workers who are willing to participate and benefit from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)/NIRSAL anchor borrowers programme.

“Implementation of redeployment of 1,017 staff members from Head of Civil Service office to hospital management board as approved by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje,” he said.

The NLC advised the state government to increase its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) drive to boost the state’s income.

Ado-Minjibir added that, “I must start by thanking the almighty God for sparing our lives to survive the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That is why the theme for the 2021 May day celebration is ‘COVID-19 pandemic, Social and an economic crisis: challenges for decent jobs and People’s welfare’.

“We wish to use this opportunity to advise Kano State Government to, as a response to the economic downturn, take urgent steps to diversify its IGR drive to boost its income.

“The labour is willing to support the government in this regard.

“We are of the view that all difficult moments like this, reflationary measures should be adopted to empower workers and stimulate the economy.

“We are all aware that workers by their nature of responsibilities and roles are necessary tools for success or otherwise of any administration.

“A happy and motivated worker is an easy tool necessary for the implementation of government’s policies and programmes.

“The labour on the other hand is expected to ensure the safety and well-being of workers through promoting and protecting their rights at all times.”