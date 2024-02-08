NLC, TUC issue 14-day strike notice to FG as economy bites harder
The unions said they have no choice but to issue the notice due to the massive hardship in the country.
The leaders of the unions said despite their efforts to ensure industrial peace, the government is not worried by the hardship in the country.
In a statement by the unions on Thursday, February 8, 2024, they said the October 2 agreement was “focused on addressing the massive suffering and the general harsh socioeconomic consequences of the ill-conceived and ill-executed IMF/World Bank-induced hike in the price of PMS and the devaluation of the naira. These dual policies have had, as we predicted, dire economic consequences for the masses and workers of Nigeria.”
The unions said they have no choice but to issue the notice due to the massive hardship in the country and the government's persistent neglect of the welfare of citizens and Nigerian workers.
“Constrained by this development and recognising the urgency of the situation and the imperative of ensuring the protection and defence of the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers and citizens, the NLC and TUC hereby issue a stern ultimatum to the Federal Government to honour their part of the understanding within 14 days from tomorrow, the 9th day of February 2024,” the unions said.
