RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NLC suspends Kaduna strike

Authors:

Jude Egbas

NLC suspends strike to honour mediatory discourse with the federal government.

A president of the Nigeria Labour Congress Ayuba Philibus Wabba leads anti-government protesters during a march in Abuja, Nigeria February 9, 2017. (Reuters)
A president of the Nigeria Labour Congress Ayuba Philibus Wabba leads anti-government protesters during a march in Abuja, NigeriaFebruary 9, 2017. ece-auto-gen

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended a five-day warning strike in Kaduna State.

Recommended articles

Labour had embarked on the strike to protest the disengagement of thousands of workers from the Kaduna labour force by State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The governor said the decision to sack workers was reached in order to wean off redundancies in an over-bloated, corrupt civil service.

Announcing the suspension, NLC President Ayuba Wabba said the decision was reached in deference to an invitation by the federal government for mediatory talks on Thursday, May 20.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige had waded in on Tuesday after thugs disrupted the protest and after an outraged El-Rufai declared labour leader Wabba wanted and sacked striking workers.

“I am therefore constrained in the exercise of my powers as the Minister of Labour and Employment, under the Trade Disputes Act, CAP. T8, Laws of Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004; to invite you and your top officials to the emergency trade dispute conciliation meeting,” Ngige said in a statement.

The industrial action has all but paralysed critical sectors of the Kaduna economy. The governor fired essential workers, like nurses, who abandoned patients to join the strike.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme unveil new TV series 'Fatty & Sons'

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

Senators back bill to imprison Nigerians for 15 years for paying ransom to kidnappers

UK finally pays Nigeria over N2 billion stolen by Ibori