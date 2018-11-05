NLC Strike: Oil workers say they are yet to decide

news

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) says it is yet to take any definite position on the impending strike action called by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, November 6.

NUPENG’s activities are critical to the functioning of the Nigerian economy as the union controls the petroleum downstream sector upon which all of the nation relies.

“Contrary to the misguided publication by some print media, the leadership of NUPENG wishes to inform the general public that it has not taken any definite stand on the proposed nationwide industrial action”, NUPENG said in a statement issued by its General Secretary Adamu Song.

NUPENG also said consultations between organised labour and government are ongoing to resolve the impasse.

“We are mindful of the fact that consultations are still ongoing at different levels to resolve all issues at stake.

“We urge the general public to avoid unnecessary panic and confusion. We also urge all our members to remain calm and wait for formal directive from the national secretariat of our great union.

“We shall overcome. Thank you and God bless”.

Petrol shortage will cripple economy

Should NUPENG join the strike, there will be petrol or gas shortages, and commuters will be the worse for it. Nigeria also relies on petrol and diesel to power homes and businesses, no thanks to erratic electricity supply from the national grid.

NLC and the federal government are yet to agree on a reviewed minimum wage figure. While the government says it can only pay N24,000, labour is holding out for N30,000.