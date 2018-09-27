NLC strike: Labour in Anambra directs total compliance

news

The leadership of labour movement in Anambra has directed workers to comply totally with the directive of the national leadership to embark on industrial actions due to commence on Wednesday midnight.

Labour in a statement signed by Mr Jerry Nnubia, chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Ifeanyi Okechukwu, chairman, Trade Union Congress, and Mr Jibuike Ikenna of Joint Negotiating Council, said workers should stay at home and await further directives.

“Sequel to Federal Government inability to negotiate and implement the New National Minimum Wage for Nigerian Workers, Organised Labour has decided to embark on nationwide 7 days warning strike with effect from midnight of Wednesday, Sept. 26 to press home their demand.

“In compliance with the national leadership of organised labour directive, all affiliate unions of organised labour Anambra are hereby directed to mobilise all their members to ensure total compliance of the strike action.

They are advised to stay at home and await further directive from d National leadership of organised labour,” it said.