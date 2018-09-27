NLC Strike: Labour disrupts inauguration of Benue Micro-Finance Bank

news

Officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday disrupted the inauguration of Benue Micro-Finance Bank slated to begin at 10 a.m at the banks’ office complex in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bank which is an offshoot of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), is billed to be inaugurated by Gov. Samuel Ortom.

A Correspondent of NAN who was at the inauguration venue, reports that guests were already seated awaiting the governor’s arrival when suddenly labour officials stormed the place and forced the event to an end.

The officials were chanting labour solidarity songs and slogans as they took over the whole arena.

Addressing his members and all that cared to know, the NLC Chairman in Benue, Mr Godwin Anya, said the strike would be undermined if the event was allowed to hold.

Anya therefore, urged the management of BIPC to put off the commissioning in solidarity with the union.

The National President, Amalgamated Unions of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, Mr Ojotu Ojema, also said that the union was quite considerate, especially with development matters as it was not anti-development.

“’We are critical stakeholders in the Benue project and should not be seen or considered otherwise,” Ojema said.

One of the union members who spoke on grounds of anonymity, said that a similar event was to take place at the State Teaching Service Board (TSB) but they (union) disallowed it.

Responding, the Board Chairman of BIPC, Mr Terngu Shawon, appealed to the unionists to give them few minutes to perform the inauguration but they turned it down.

Shawon explained that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gave them three weeks to commission the bank or face withdrawal of the licence.

In spite of his entreaties, the labour officials maintained their resolve that the event be cancelled.

The event was therefore postponed indefinitely.