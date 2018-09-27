Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NLC Strike: Labour disrupts inauguration of Benue Micro-Finance Bank

Nationwide Strike NLC officials disrupt inauguration of Benue Micro-Finance Bank

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bank which is an offshoot of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), is billed to be inaugurated by Gov. Samuel Ortom.

  • Published:
play Nationwide Strike: NLC officials disrupt inauguration of Benue Micro-Finance Bank (thestreetjournal)

Officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday disrupted the inauguration of Benue Micro-Finance Bank slated to begin at 10 a.m at the banks’ office complex in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bank which is an offshoot of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), is billed to be inaugurated by Gov. Samuel Ortom.

A Correspondent of NAN who was at the inauguration venue, reports that guests were already seated awaiting the governor’s arrival when suddenly labour officials stormed the place and forced the event to an end.

The officials were chanting labour solidarity songs and slogans as they took over the whole arena.

Addressing his members and all that cared to know, the NLC Chairman in Benue, Mr Godwin Anya, said the strike would be undermined if the event was allowed to hold.

Anya therefore, urged the management of BIPC to put off the commissioning in solidarity with the union.

The National President, Amalgamated Unions of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, Mr Ojotu Ojema, also said that the union was quite considerate, especially with development matters as it was not anti-development.

“’We are critical stakeholders in the Benue project and should not be seen or considered otherwise,” Ojema said.

One of the union members who spoke on grounds of anonymity, said that a similar event was to take place at the State Teaching Service Board (TSB) but they (union) disallowed it.

Responding, the Board Chairman of  BIPC, Mr Terngu Shawon, appealed to the unionists to give them few minutes to perform the inauguration but they turned it down.

Shawon explained that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gave them three weeks to commission the bank or face withdrawal of the licence.

In spite of his entreaties, the labour officials maintained their resolve that the event be cancelled.

The event was therefore postponed indefinitely.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Aisha Buhari First Lady reacts to alleged N2.5bn fraud against her aidebullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 Aisha Buhari President’s wife calls for arrest of aide who “stole...bullet

Related Articles

NLC Strike Labour in Anambra directs total compliance
NLC Strike We will not join, Bauchi poly ASUP says
New Minimum Wage FG to reconvene Tripartite Committee on Oct 4, labour insists on strike
In Kogi Labour directs members to commence strike midnight
Workers Welfare Abia needs N25bn to clear salary, pension arrears, says NLC
Minimum Wage NLC declares warning strike, demands N56,000
NLC Strike Unions shut down aviation agencies at Lagos airport
Warning Strike Akwa Ibom NLC says workers under slavery
Minimum Wage Saga Kaduna workers dare NLC, ignore warning strike order
Warning Strike Governors opposed to new minimum wage will lose election, NLC chieftain warns

Local

Workers in Africa's largest economy are embarking on a strike over meagre $50-a-month minimum wage
Minimum Wage Saga NLC strike paralyses business activities
Osun Governorship Election: Fighting, vote buying reported in some areas
Osun Governorship Election PDP agent missing at polling unit in Ife LG
Warning Strike Governors opposed to new minimum wage will lose election, NLC chieftain warns
Abdul’aziz Yari Stop using insecurity to campaign against me, Gov. warns aspirants
X
Advertisement