NLC Strike: Banks offer skeletal services in Niger

NLC Strike: Banks offer skeletal services in Niger

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zenith Bank, UBA and Central Bank (CBN) on Minna, Bosso road were seen attending to customers, especially civil servants who have just been paid their September salaries.

Workers in Africa's largest economy are embarking on a strike over meagre $50-a-month minimum wage

Some commercial banks within Minna metropolis have been offering skeletal services to customers, in spite of the strike declared by NLC in demand of payment of the New Minimum Wage by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zenith Bank, UBA and Central Bank (CBN) on Minna, Bosso road were seen attending to customers, especially civil servants who have just been paid their September salaries.

Some of the customers at the banks expressed delight that financial institutions did not join fully.

They called on the Federal Government to resolve the impasse with labour in the interest of Nigerians.

Similarly, private schools in Minna, including Himma International school, Tumber Secondary School, and Mawo Secondary school were busy teaching in the classes.

Commercial and business activities were not affected by the strike as markets ad other business operators manned their activities smoothly.

NAN, however, reports that both the federal and state secretariats were under lock and key.

Gov. Abubakar Bello and his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, were all in their offices and inaugurated his campaign office in Minna.

Abdullahi Musa,  a federal civil servant, told NAN: “I report to work this morning only to be told that civil servants are on strike.

“I strongly advise federal and state NLC chapters to sheath their sword and embrace dialogue, rather than taking to confrontation in resolving their differences, “he said.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

