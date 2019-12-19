The NLC Chairman in the state, Mr John Ndiomu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa that the border closure was doing more good than harm.

According to Ndiomu, the border closure is a good thing to happen to this country.

“I thought there will be no rice, but now, look at our rice everywhere because of the border closure.

“All these rice are locally made in Nigeria. All local productions have improved and I believe as we progress, it is also boosting the economy and reducing unemployment because many have gone back to work in one way or the other.

“The Federal Government needs to do more and ensure that local industries strive. We must look into this area critically in order to stabilise the economy as well as control prices at market level,’’ Ndiomu said.

NAN recalls that the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in Bayelsa had reiterated its commitment to ensuring availability of rice during and after the Yuletide.

The association said it had cleared and cultivated rice on more than 5,000 hectares of land where about 100,000 bags of rice were being produced annually.

NAN reports that bags of rice are being sold in the state between N13,000 and N30,000.

A 50kg bag of local rice, mainly from Ebonyi and some states in the North, were sold from N13,000, N14,000, N15,000 and N17,000, depending on the brand and quality.

The foreign rice is between N25,000 and N30,000 per bag.

On the implementation of N30,000 national minimum wage in Bayelsa, the NLC chairman said the Congress would continue to support policies that aimed at promoting workers well-being in the state.