The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Cross Rivers State, Comrade Benedict Ukpepi, has urged the state civil servants to have faith that the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade would implement the N30,000 minimum wage.

Ukpepi said Ayade is likely going to be the first governor in Nigeria to implement the new minimum wage.

The NLC Chairman said this at the fifth anniversary/Thanksgiving celebration and fundraising for SS Paul and Peter Catholic Church development project in Akpabuyo local government area.

While speaking to journalists, he said that there was no cause for alarm as far as the implementation of the minimum wage is concerned in Cross River state.

“I want every worker in the state to have faith in the Governor who is being branded by the state civil servants as salary master. I know that Ayade is not going to disappoint us. His body language tells me he is ready to implement what has been passed into law,” he said.

Ukpepi also advised workers in the state to maintain discipline by reporting to their duty post on time and shun truancy to justify the salary they receive.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari recently assented to the N30,000 new National Minimum Wage Bill as approved by the two chambers of the National Assembly.