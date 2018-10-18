NLC rejects FG's "no work, no pay" principle

news

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the Federal Government's "no work, no pay" policy, noting that it violates workers' right to association.

The organised labour union made the reaction following the Federal Executive Council's approval on Wednesday to apply the no work, no pay principle during strikes.

Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, in a statement released on Thursday, October 18, 2018 said the right to go on strike is one that cannot be washed away by government policy.

"The right to strike is what differentiates a worker from a slave; just like the right to strike, right to picketing, the right to work, right to protest and peaceful assembly," he said.

"So, the issue of no work, no pay has always existed. It is morally and legally wrong to apply a phrase in a body of law without respecting all other provisions of the same law," he added.

Wabba stressed that as long as legal requirements are met, workers can embark on strike hence, the no work no pay rule is not applicable.