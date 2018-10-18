Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NLC rejects FG's no work, no pay policy

NLC rejects FG's "no work, no pay" policy

The union says the government's newly-adopted no work no pay rule is not applicable.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ayuba Wabba, NLC Chairman play

Ayuba Wabba, NLC Chairman

(Punch)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the Federal Government's "no work, no pay" policy, noting that it violates workers' right to association.

The organised labour union made the reaction following the Federal Executive Council's approval on Wednesday to apply the no work, no pay principle during strikes.

Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, in a statement released on Thursday, October 18, 2018 said the right to go on strike is one that cannot be washed away by government policy.

"The right to strike is what differentiates a worker from a slave; just like the right to strike, right to picketing, the right to work, right to protest and peaceful assembly," he said.

"So, the issue of no work, no pay has always existed. It is morally and legally wrong to apply a phrase in a body of law without respecting all other provisions of the same law," he added.

Wabba stressed that as long as legal requirements are met, workers can embark on strike hence, the no work no pay rule is not applicable.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Read how Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff Hauwa Limanbullet
2 5 Things that happened when Fayose visited the EFCC headquarters bullet
3 2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its...bullet

Related Articles

Minimum Wage: Organised labour holds crucial meeting Thursday
Chris Ngige FG proposes N24,000 as new national minimum wage
Minimum Wage Labour insists on agreement
Minimum Wage FG to announce figure as committee completes assignment - Wabba
Minimum Wage NLC urges FG to accelerate implementation
Minimum Wage Tripartite committee yet to agree on figure
Ayuba Wabba NLC calls off nationwide strike

Local

Atiku says online scheme is scamming people with his name
Atiku says online scheme is scamming Nigerians with his name
Welcome to Lagos, the mega dustbin
Lagos Assembly disowns Visionscape, orders PSP back to work
Murdered gang leader, Ibrahim Balogun, aka Small Jaypron
Lagos Police arrest 21 suspects over killing of 2 wanted gang leaders in Shomolu
Rice farmers lose N27.5b to flood in Sokoto – RIFAN
X
Advertisement