NLC protest forces MTN to shut down Abuja office

MTN NLC protest forces telcoms to shut down Abuja office

  • Published:
MTN condemns NLC's violence in protests at its offices play

NLC members protest in front of an MTN office

(Twitter/@musayaro42)

The MTN office in the Maitama District of Abuja, on Tuesday was under lock and key following the nationwide picketing of the company by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the office, reports that it was locked with only policemen and other security personnel outside the gate.

NAN reports that the picketing of MTN offices by NLC, which started on Monday, was in protest against non-unionisation of its workers.

The leadership of the union and other members had barricaded the head office of the company in Lagos for about eight hours, preventing workers from carrying out their daily duties.

A security man, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN in Abuja that there was a directive from the MTN headquarters in Lagos that all staff of the organisation should not come to work until further notice.

“Maybe it is because of the protest by some people in our office in Lagos.

“We were told to come to office but all other staff of the organisation were asked to stay at home till further notice, ‘’ he said.

NAN reports that the protest in Lagos was led by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba.

“There are a lot of anti-labour practices by the company, which include denying the workers freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining,’’ Wabba said.

At the time of filing the report, MTN offices in many states are still closed for business.

Similar protests took place in Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Kano, Ibadan and other cities on Monday.

