Mr Ayuba Wabba, the NLC President, gave the task during the opening ceremony of the induction course of the newly elected officials Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Unit officials in Abuja.

According to him, a disciplinary committee has been set up for anyone found wanting of illegal activities.

He however advised the new leaders to be united and shun religious, ethnic differences and exhibit the spirit of comradeship in their dealings.

We have a disciplinary committee; so, if you embezzle our money, right steps will be taken for action.

It is bad for you to finish leading and nobody takes over from you; it means you did not lead well.

The actions you take today will tell in our government, it will inspire you and the people you are leading to gain more in life.

Learn to be strong, kind, good, thoughtful and be bold; do not be a bully, Wabba advised.

The new NANNM President, Mrs Deborah Yusuf, enjoined her comrades to live beyond boundaries and be pace setters in their leadership.

Yusuf explained that leadership is a call to serve and not to be served, as some might think.

She, therefore, demanded for more capacity building to enhance their efficiency at work.

Yusuf said that nursing in FCT is surrounded with issues including non-payment of first 28 days allowance, shortage of manpower and non-upgrade of nurses, among others.

She urged the FCT Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Malam Adamu Bappah, to address their complaints on the challenges and act on them accordingly.

Responding, Bappah urged the union members to give him their cooperation and support in order to move the secretariat forward. He assured that he would follow up on their complaints with various departments in the FCT and make sure something positive was done.

I believe you will keep doing the good jobs that you have been doing so that we will deliver the mandate and the responsibilities that are entailed.

We have a lot of people who have applied, so the only thing is to get the approval of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, to start this very important task.

I assure you that we are going to follow it up for work to commence on that, Bappah said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion, which was organised by the NANNM, FCT Chapter, inducted 220 officials.