NLC issues ultimatum to Zamfara Govt over minimum wage implementation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Zamfara chapter, on Thursday issued a 21 day ultimatum to Zamfara Government to implement the national minimum wage.

Haliru accused the state government of playing “delay tactics” on the issue for over a year.

“We have exhausted all avenues of dialogue with the government, it is now left for us to go on strike to ensure that our right is given to us,” he said.

Haliru dismissed as fake, report circulating on social media that the state government is paying 70 per cent of the minimum wage to workers.

He said that the promise by the state governor to commence payment of the 30, 000 minimum wage in June was yet to materialise.

Haliru added that even the latest promise by the state Head of Service to effect payment in August, has not been fulfilled.

“We cannot continue to fold our hands and allow the state government to mess up workers in the state,” the NLC chairman said.

He said workers in the state will embark on indefinite strike if after the 21 days ultimatum, Zamfara government failed to commence payment of the minimum wage.

