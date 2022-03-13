NLC intervenes in crisis between Lagos NURTW and national body

The Acting National Chairman of the NLC, Alhaji Najeem Yasin, made this known to reporters in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

He said the NLC would wade into the crisis to find an amicable solution that will be acceptable to both parties.

Yasin, a former national president of NURTW, also stated that the NLC would soon invite the leadership of both NURTW headquarters and its Lagos chapter for reconciliatory talks.

He said "The issue that is happening in Lagos that the NLC is going to take over the matter and call both the lagos state chapter and the headquarters of the NURTW in Abuja to bring them together in Abuja and make sure that we resolve this matter amicably. And I will use this medium to appeal to our members in Lagos state and the leadership of the union, they should avoid anything that can tarnish the image of this organisation."

Yasin added that the NURTW remains one of the vital affiliates of the NLC and the umbrella body can't watch the situation degenerate without taking an action.

He also appealed to the Lagos state government and the NURTW members to maintain peace while the NLC work to resolve the issue.

"The NURTW is one of the major affiliates of the NLC and we can't fold our hands and see things going out of hands. So I'm now appealing to the Lagos state government that the NLC is taking up the matter and we assure them that the matter is going to be resolved."

Recall that the crisis began when the national body of the Union handed an indefinite suspension to Chairman, Lagos Chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, after finding him guilty of insubordination and inciting members of the union against the national body.

Soon after, Oluomo announced the withdrawal of the Lagos NURTW from the national body and called on the Lagos government to take over the management of motor parks in the state to resolve the crisis in the NURTW.