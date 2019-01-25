Alhaji Usman Yau, the NLC Chairman in Jigawa inaugurated the distribution in Dutse on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls no fewer than 21 persons lost their lives in flood that ravaged over 200 communities in the LGAs.

NAN also reports that the items distributed by the NLC included; 250 bags of maize, 150 bags of millet and 150 bags of Guinea Corn.

The local government areas include: Ringim, Taura, Jahun, Miga, Auyo, Kaugama, Malammadori, Hadejia, Birninkudu, Guri, Birniwa, Kafinhausa and Kirikasamma.

Others are; 370 pieces of women wrappers, 330 yards of mens textile materials, 200 pieces of blankets and 308 pieces of mat, as well as assorted plastic buckets, bowls and other containers.

Yau said the items would be distributed in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

He said that they would be distributed based on severity of the disaster in each of the 13 LGA.

According to him, 13 teams comprising members of the NLC leadership would convey and deliver the allocated items to the benefiting LGAs.

Yau revealed that N200 was contributed by each civil servant in the state to raise over N10 million used to assist the victims.

We are happy to launch donation to our brothers and sisters across 13 LGAs of Jigawa State who lost their shelters, farmers, and properties to flood disaster during the last raining season on behalf of the workers and pensioners in the state.

When NLC received the sad news, a high-powered delegation of all the chairmen and secretaries of the existing industrial unions visited the most affected areas and sympathised with the victims.

During the sympathy tour, the union leaders witnessed the very sorry and deplorable situation the people found themselves.

And this informed the decision taken by the NLC State Executive Council for the N200 per worker contribution to the victims to ameliorate their sufferings, Yau explained.

He said that the gesture was part of the unions intervention to assist the victims.

The chairman, therefore, urged the victims to consider the gesture as a form of assistance and not compensation.