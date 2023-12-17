ADVERTISEMENT
NLC dismisses notice of nationwide strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Upah, the statement is fake news and there is no notice of strike from the NLC.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

Benson Upah, NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

There was a statement purportedly signed by the General Secretary of NLC and Secretary General of TUC, Emmanuel Ugboaja and Nuhu Toro respectively, that a nationwide strike would commence on Monday.

According to Upah, the statement is fake news and there is no notice of strike from us.

“We want to reassure Nigerians that this notice did not emanate from us, and neither do we have any intention of initiating any strike action this period,” he said.

He said concerned Nigerians were advised to ignore the notice and treat it as fake.

