ADVERTISEMENT
NLC demands review of retirement age to 65

Ima Elijah

Joe Ajaero called for a general review of core civil servants' salaries to narrow the gap in other civil servants' emoluments and those in other segments of the public service.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, made the call during the 2023 Workers' Day celebration in Abuja.

Ajaero emphasised that the extension of years of service should be applied across all sectors of the public service, as it has been done in other sectors of the public service in the country.

He also called for a general review of core civil servants' salaries to narrow the gap in other civil servants' emoluments and those in other segments of the public service.

"Only a few other establishments, including the core civil service, are now left out. We are, therefore, demanding that the age of retirement and length of service in the entire public service, including the civil service, be reviewed upward to 65 years of age and 40 years of service," he said.

Ajaero noted that the union had been demanding a salary review over the years, but had yet to receive the Federal Government's attention. He questioned the disparity in emoluments between core civil servants and those in other segments of the public service, even though they possess the same educational qualifications and cognate experience on the job.

"Fellow comrades, we have consistently presented the issue of gratuity payment to the government, but nothing has been done in that regard. As you are all aware, the concept of gratuity payment to employees is predicated on the fact that those who have laboured for public institutions or private enterprises are entitled to the proverbial golden handshake from their employers."

Ajaero stated that gratuity payment is a monetary benefit given by an employer to his/her employee at the time of retirement without the worker making any financial contribution whatsoever to the fund. Such a lump sum is meant to enable the retiree to finance any post-retirement endeavour of his/her choice.

The Pension Act did not abolish gratuity payment, and the NLC demands its restoration in many public sectors where it has been stopped.

