NLC President Mr Ayuba Wabba expressed the message of goodwill in a letter to the apex bank governor on Monday in Abuja.

“I wish to congratulate you on the recent renewal of your appointment as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for another term of five years, thus becoming one of the few Central Bank Governors that have recorded such a feat.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that your appointment is a testament to your commitment to excellent service delivery and has come at a very auspicious time in our national life.

“Given the critical place of the CBN as the premier financial and economic regulator in our country, we implore you to use the opportunity of your re-appointment to re-dedicate yourself to the task of consolidating the recovery of our economy from recession.

ALSO READ: Buhari signs 2019 Budget into law

“We also urge you to improve on the economic growth recorded in recent times.

“We wish you a very rewarding second term in office. Please accept the renewed assurances of our highest esteem,” he said.