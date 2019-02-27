Mr Ayuba Wabba, NLC President, gave the congratulations in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Wabba said Buhari is the second person to get reelected since the return to civilian rule in 1999.

We also wish to congratulate other candidates for their participation and urge them to accept the outcome of the election, and adherence to the peace accord they signed before the election.

The electioneering campaign although bitterly fought and the election itself keenly contested, we urge the President-elect and any aggrieved party to put first the interest of the nation.

We reiterate that no candidates victory or loss is worth the life or property of anyone.

Mr President won in 2015 on his campaign promise to fight corruption, restore security and grow the economy. From his reelection, this may have boded well with the greater majority of the people who voted for him.

Nonetheless, his reelection avails him a great opportunity to reflect on and reassess this vision, strategy and implementation as well as enables him to complete pending projects and initiate new ones where feasible, he said.

He said the NLC on its part would work with the social partners, government and organised private sector to ensure Nigerians, especially, workers get dividends of democracy as at when due.

Workers-pensioner-issues, especially salaries, pensions and welfare will continue to dominate our engagement with government.

We commend INEC for organising the election in spite of the initial glitches. It should speedily correct the lapses identified so far in order for it to conduct more credible elections in the future.

Finally, our most profound commendation goes to the millions of Nigerians who defied all odds to perform their civic duty.

Similarly, our deep condolences go to the families of those who lost their lives. We demand that the culprits be brought to book in accordance with our laws, he said.