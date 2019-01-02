The General Secretary of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson has confirmed the receipt of a letter from the Federal Government inviting labour for talks.

However, Ozo-Eson also said that meeting with the government is no longer necessary.

The labour union, on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, announced that it will embark on a nation-wide strike action on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

According to Daily Post, the NLC General Secretary said “Yes, we received a letter from the Ministry of Labour inviting us to a meeting on Friday. Although for us, we don’t know what those meetings are for because what needs to be done now is not meetings.

“But in our tradition, (if) you invite us to a meeting, we will come to listen to you.

“But we have passed the stage of meetings upon meetings what needs to be done is for the bill to be sent to the National Assembly, but we will attend the meeting.”

President Buhari, while receiving a report on the new minimum wage, promised to send a bill to the National Assembly for it to be passed into law.

Also, speaking on the issue of minimum wage, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi says states should be left to decide how much they can pay their workers and not labour.