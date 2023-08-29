ADVERTISEMENT
NLC condemns unlawful invasion of NURTW National Secretariat

News Agency Of Nigeria

NLC president noted that the Nigeria Police had a recent history of interfering in the internal affairs of the NURTW and indeed other unions.

The Nigeria Labour Congress
The Nigeria Labour Congress

Mr Joe Ajaero, NLC President who said this in a statement co-signed by Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC General Secretary on Monday in Abuja said the thugs were escorted by men in police uniform. Ajaero said this in a resolution reached at the end of an emergency National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the resolution was reached after exhaustively deliberation of NAC -in-session on the unlawful invasion of the NURTW National Secretariat.

“NAC-in-session consequently resolved to demand the immediate vacation of the illegally occupied national secretariat of the NURTW by the Police and thugs within 48 hours of this resolution.

“To demand that President Bola Tinubu being a product of democracy clears his name which is being peddled by those who have committed this brigandage and unconstitutionality from further being used to scuttle democracy.

“That if nothing is done within an acceptable time, Nigerian workers under the leadership of the NLC will be forced to call all its affiliates out in support of the legally elected NURTW leadership and its members across the nation,” he said.

The NLC president also noted that the Nigeria Police had a recent history of interfering in the internal affairs of the NURTW and indeed other unions. He added that the police had usurped the powers of arbitration in industrial disputes contrary to the dictates of the statutes governing the nation’s industrial relations clime.

The IGP has acquiesced on the invasion of the national Secretariat with a view to dethroning a legally elected leadership and installing a stooge in the Union without lawful order.

“That there is a known democratically elected leadership of the NURTW led by Comrade Tajudeen Baruwa.

“That violence and bloodletting may be imminent in counter response to this illegal action,” he added.

Ajaero added that a national shutdown is possible given this undemocratic action in a democracy. He also said that there was need to avert further escalation has therefore become exigent.

