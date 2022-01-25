NLC cancels planned nationwide protest over subsidy removal

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the labour had scheduled a nationwide protest for Jan. 27 and a national protest for Feb. 2 , to oppose government planned hike in pump price of petrol.

But the federal government on Monday announced that it had also suspended the planned removal of fuel subsidy.

Wabba said the decision to suspend the protest was taken at a virtual National Executive Council meeting of the NLC.

”At the peak of very rigorous mobilisation of Nigerians by the NLC and a host of her Civil Society allies, the government through the Minister of Finance on Jan. 24, made a public announcement reversing the plans to increase petrol pump price.

“The position of the government was also officially communicated to the congress with calls for further engagement.

”Following the reversal and reapproach by government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress met this morning virtually to consider the new position of the government.

”The NEC after vigorous debates took a decision to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for Jan. 27 and the national protest scheduled for Feb.2,” he said.

Wabba added: ”The leadership of the congress has communicated this organ’s decision to our civil society allies who have stood stoically behind Nigerian workers in our quest for social and economic justice for workers and the downtrodden people of our country.