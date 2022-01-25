RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NLC cancels planned nationwide protest over subsidy removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has shelved its planned nationwide protest over planned hike in the pump price of petrol by the Federal Government.

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the labour had scheduled a nationwide protest for Jan. 27 and a national protest for Feb. 2 , to oppose government planned hike in pump price of petrol.

But the federal government on Monday announced that it had also suspended the planned removal of fuel subsidy.

Wabba said the decision to suspend the protest was taken at a virtual National Executive Council meeting of the NLC.

”At the peak of very rigorous mobilisation of Nigerians by the NLC and a host of her Civil Society allies, the government through the Minister of Finance on Jan. 24, made a public announcement reversing the plans to increase petrol pump price.

“The position of the government was also officially communicated to the congress with calls for further engagement.

”Following the reversal and reapproach by government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress met this morning virtually to consider the new position of the government.

”The NEC after vigorous debates took a decision to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for Jan. 27 and the national protest scheduled for Feb.2,” he said.

Wabba added: ”The leadership of the congress has communicated this organ’s decision to our civil society allies who have stood stoically behind Nigerian workers in our quest for social and economic justice for workers and the downtrodden people of our country.

“Going forward, we will continue to engage with the government on the very critical issues of ensuring local refining of petroleum, creation of sustainable jobs and affordable price of petrol for Nigerian workers and people.”

