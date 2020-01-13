The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the December salaries of workers in tertiary institutions and Rural Development Areas (RDAs) were yet to be paid.

Mr John Ndiomu, the state’s NLC Chairman said in a statement on Monday in Yenagoa that the affected workers were in dire need of their salaries.

Ndiomu, urged government to fast track efforts towards ensuring that the salaries were paid without further delay.

“We know that the workers involved are anxiously waiting for their salaries.

“Although, government has explained that the delay was not intended, that it was due to unforeseen circumstances,” he said.

On the implementation of the new minimum wage by the state government, the NLC leader commended Gov. Seriake Dickson’s led administration for improving well-being of workers.

Ndiomu pledged that the issue of arrears of the minimum wage would be discussed with the incoming administration.

“The issue of payment of minimum wage arrears was put on hold, since the state is in transit.

“Labour was of the view that the issue of arrears should be discussed with the incoming administration.

“The incoming administration will be in a better position to handle issues relating to arrears arising from the N30, 000 minimum wage,” he stated.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr Maxwell Ebibai, had explained that the delay in the payment of December salaries was caused by sudden garnishee orders against the state accounts by contractors.