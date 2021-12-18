RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The NLC says after the rallies in all the 36 states on January 27, a national protest would take place in Abuja on February 1.

NLC announces nationwide protests in January over fuel subsidy removal. [NLCHeadquarters]
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced its readiness to embark on nationwide protest rallies from January 27, 2022, if the Federal Government increases the price of premium motor spirit otherwise known as petrol.

The union said the protests would kick off immediately and without notice across the country in case the government goes ahead to increase fuel price before the planned January 27 nationwide rallies.

The NLC announced the decision in a statement signed by Ayuba Wabba and Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC president and secretary, respectively, after the organisation’s national executive council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Friday, December 17, 2021.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed had in November said the subsidy on fuel would be removed next year.

She also said a N5,000 transport grant would be disbursed to the “poorest” Nigerians to cushion the effect.

But the NLC in its communique rejected the proposed subsidy removal.

The union said after the rallies in all the 36 states on January 27, a national protest would take place in Abuja on February 1.

The statement reads in part: “Pursuant to its rejection and resistance of further increase in the price of petrol, to organise protest rallies in all the 36 States of the Federation on Jan. 27, 2022.

“This would culminate in the submission of protest letters to all the 36 State Governors. Subsequently, a National Protest will take place on Feb. 1, 2022 in Abuja.

“In case government decides to announce new petrol prices before the proposed protests, the protest will kick-off instantly and without any other further notice in every state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.”

The NLC also advised the government to work towards promoting local refining of petroleum products, and come up with policies that’ll address the increase in the cost of items, including cooking gas and building materials.

Bayo Wahab

