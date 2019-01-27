The National Judicial Council (NJC) will hold an emergency meeting on Monday, January 28, 2019.

According to The Cable, the NJC will deliberate on the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The report states that the meeting will be held in Abuja by 10:00 am.

Also, a source told The Cable that Justice Onnoghen and the acting CJN, Tanko Mohammed will not be allowed to preside over the meeting.

About the NJC

The National Judicial Council is responsible for the appointment, promotion and discipline of judicial officers

It was created by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

More details later.