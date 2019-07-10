The NJC makes the decision to recommend Muhammad as CJN at an emergency meetu

The National Judicial Council has recommended Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad to President Muhammadu Buhari as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The spokesman of the council, Soji Oye made this known in a statement on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Oye said the council made the decision to recommend Muhammad as the substantive Chief justice of Nigeria on Wednesday at an emergency meeting.

“The National Judicial Council rose today from an Emergency Meeting to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria,” the spokesman said.

“The Meeting which was initially presided over by Hon. Mr. Justice Umaru Abdullahi, CON, considered and approved the recommendation of its Interview Committee that screened the two candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to it for appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Council at the Meeting commended President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his unequivocal position on the financial autonomy for the States Judiciary and called on the various State Executives to as a matter of urgency, commence its immediate implementation.

“It posited that this is not only in line with the Constitutional dictates, but presently the Judicial position.

“Council also considered notification of retirements of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Chief Judges of Gombe, Edo, Niger, Ebonyi, Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi States as well as those of nine other Judicial Officers from the Federal High Court, High Courts of Gombe, Delta, Edo, Imo, Benue and Katsina States.”

According to Oye, the council also recommends eight other judges for appointment.

Here is the list;

Muhammad S. Sifawa — chief judge, Sokoto high court

Kazeem O. Alogba — chief judge, Lagos high court

Ijem Onwuamaegbu — chief judge, Anambra high court

Nwaigwe A. Anselm — chief judge, Ebonyi high court

Aliyu M. Mayaki — chief judge, Niger high court

Filibus B. Andetur — chief judge, Taraba high court

Tijjani Yusuf Yakasai — grand kadi, Kano sharia appeal court

Isa Jibrin Gantsa — grand kadi, Jigawa appeal court.

Recall that in April, A group of lawyers under the aegis of ‘Body of Bauchi Lawyers of Conscience (BOBOLAC) in Bauchi state has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The lawyers also asked the National Judicial Council (NJC) and other relevant authorities to confirm the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.