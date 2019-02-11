The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Monday constituted a Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committe, to decide on the petitions against Justices Walter Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Muhammad Tanko, Acting CJN.

Soji Oye, Director Information of the council said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NJC on Jan.29 served Onnoghen and Tanko a 7-day notice to respond to those petitions brought against them.

Oye said the decision was in accordance with Regulation 17 of the National Judicial Council Judicial Discipline Regulations, 2017.

He said the committee was expected to submit its report to council on Feb.13.

“The National Judicial Council reconvened today in an Emergency Meeting to consider the responses of Justice W.S.N. Onnoghen, GCON and Justice I.T. Muhammad, CFR to the three petitions written against them.

“The council will reconvene on Wednesday, 13th February, 2019.

“Council also received a new petition written by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Justice W.S.N. Onnoghen, GCON and forwarded it to him for his response within seven (7) working days.

“Council reaffirmed its confidence in Justice Umaru Abdullahi, CON and continues under his Interim Chairmanship’’, Soji said.

ALSO READ: CUPP says NJC plans to ask Onnoghen to retire

NAN reports that Onnoghen is standing a six-count charge trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on allegations of non-assets declaration.

President Muhammed Buhari on account of an exparte order mandating the stepping aside of the suspended CJN, appointed Justice Tanko as the acting CJN.

Meanwhile, Mr Olisa Agbokoba (SAN) filed the petition against the acting CJN for accepting the appointment which according to him, falls below the prescribed legal process of appointing the CJN.