The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of four new Justices for the Supreme Court.

The newly appointed judges are Justices Adamu Jauro (North-East Zone); Emmanuel A. Agim (South-South Zone); C. Oseji (South-South Zone); and Helen M. Ogunwumiju (South-West Zone).

According to Punch, the appointment of the Justices was recommended at NJC’s meetings held on Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Punch reports that the council also recommended the appointment of four new heads of court, 13 judicial officers for Federal and State High courts and one Kadi for the Sharia Court of Appeal.