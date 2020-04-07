The Managing Director of NIWA, Dr George Moghalu, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

“Further to our earlier financial contributions, the authority is also releasing its water-buses, security patrol boats and other craft for use by relevant states and Federal agencies in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These crafts are useful for moving personnel and materials to and from the riverine communities, as well as maintaining security on our inland waterways,”he said.

Moghalu, therefore, urged all waterways users to observe safety precautions, social distancing and other guidelines as given by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, in order to stay safe in these trying times.