This was contained in the communique issued on Saturday at the end of the week long Comptroller General of Immigration annual conference in Benin.

“The Conference reasoned and believed that the deployment of proactive strategies and sustainable reforms to contain the challenges of modern migration realities is a basic requirement for realizing the great potentials of the Migration and development nexus.

“The Nigeria immigration Service has therefore, resolved to embark on robust technological upgrade, inter-agency and international synergy, capacity building and improved interfaces with all strategic stakeholders to continue to deliver on it’s statutory mandate."

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communique also highlighted some of the resolutions reached at the conference.

“After exhaustive deliberations on the various paper presentations and exchange of views among the participants, the Conference resolved to within the framework of its statutory mandate, the NIS shall continue to discharge its duties effectively and efficiently.

“This is to enhance national security and promote the socio-economic strategies and efforts of the federal Government, through attraction of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), Tourism, Innovators and Highly skilled migrants as well as increased Diaspora Remittances.

“NIS pledges its reinvigorated commitment to protecting the good image of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and upholding transparency in pursuit of the anti-corruption posture of the Federal Government.

“In alignment with the Ease of Doing Business Policy of the federal government, the NIS shall continue to deploy relevant cutting edge technology to ensure improved Border Security, professionalism in the issuance of Visas, Passports and other Immigration facilities to reduce human contact to further guarantee expeditious and improved service delivery.

“The NIS shall continue to encourage regular and continuous capacity building of its Offcers and Men to enhance knowledge, expertise and professionalism in Migration Management as well as a strategic predictable Reward System, including an enhanced Pension package for retired Officers to further elicit dedication and commitment to duty and service with dignity.

”It was also resolved by the Service it would continue to build on its subsisting practice of robust collaboration and synergy with relevant Agencies and stakeholders to garner the needed support and cooperation towards the realisation of its set objectives.

“In its renewed desire to successfully implement all the reforms, initiatives and activities of the NIS, the Service shall impress on the federal Government for improved funding and particularly, to allow the service access a certain percentage of its offshore revenue.”