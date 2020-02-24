NIS spokesperson, Deputy Controller of Immigration ( DCI) Sunday James, stated this in a statement he signed and released in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the team was led by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Gambia, Moussier Tangara.

He said that the representative of the Director General, Gambian Immigration Department, who is also the Commissioner, Processing, Miss Olimatou Jammeh, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Gambian Police, Moussier Bah, and Station Manager, Mr Abdou Jeng were among the delegation.

According to James, the first set of the Gambian Immigration officers were trained at the Premier Immigration Training School, Kano, hence the long standing relationship through the years between the Immigration agencies of the two countries.

Tangara, in the statement described NIS as a model within the continent, adding that Gambians were in Nigeria to share common interest and appreciate the reforms embarked upon by the service.

Also speaking, Jammeh, the Gambia Commissioner of Processing, said that the study tour was symbolic and historic on the grounds of mutual and bilateral relations between the two countries.

“The study necessitated revitalising the good relationship, especially, NIS, being a leading service in the implementation of the modern migration management and the Integrated Border Management and Control.

“Nigeria is the first country to implement and operationalise Integrated Border Management and Control.

“Gambia is looking forward to learning more about skills that will enhance the competence of its officers in areas like Border Management Information System, Cross-Border engagement strategies, border security and control among others," Jammeh said.

The NIS Comptroller-General in the statement commended the Gambian Immigration team for their choice of Nigeria in view of the recognised relationship.

Babandede assured the team of a very good stay in Nigeria during the study.

“I also advuse the participants to stay focus and share ideas with their colleagues during the interactive sessions so that they will benefit from each other’s wealth of experience and knowledge,” he said .