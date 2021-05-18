Nigeria Immigration Service places temporary ban on passport capture, issuance
The passport application and issuance process resumes in June.
According to the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammed Babandede, the move will enable the NIS deal with the backlog.
Babandede adds that NIS will no longer receive fresh passport applications until the backlog is cleared.
Payments for passports will be done online when the portal is reopened in June.
In April, Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola promised widespread reforms in the passport application and issuing process in Nigeria, saying the entire racketeering and touting-laden process will be shortened to six weeks.
