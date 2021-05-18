RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria Immigration Service places temporary ban on passport capture, issuance

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The passport application and issuance process resumes in June.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola [Twitter-@raufaregbesola]
Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola [Twitter-@raufaregbesola] Pulse Nigeria

Capturing and issuing of passports to applicants has been put on hold from May 18-31, 2021 by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), in order to clear a backlog of unprocessed and unclaimed booklets.

Recommended articles

According to the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammed Babandede, the move will enable the NIS deal with the backlog.

Babandede adds that NIS will no longer receive fresh passport applications until the backlog is cleared.

Payments for passports will be done online when the portal is reopened in June.

In April, Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola promised widespread reforms in the passport application and issuing process in Nigeria, saying the entire racketeering and touting-laden process will be shortened to six weeks.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

INEC headquarters in Enugu has been burnt

How to handle anxiety

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Adamawa First Class traditional ruler Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead

Michael Blackson's girlfriend breaks up with him and announces reason online

Police bust 23-year-old who attempted to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals

Women Talk Sex: How 12 months of terrible sex nearly drove me crazy