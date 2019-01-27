Mr Kayode Eniolorunda, State Comptroller of the NIS, made this known in his opening remarks at the End of Year/Award Ceremony of the command in Benin on Sunday.

Eniolorunda said that the figure was an increase over 28, 237 passports issued in 2017, representing about 38 per cent increase.

He noted that with 416 officers and men in the command, the command had diligently carried out various statutory duties ranging from surveillance to visa and residency and other ad-hoc duties.

Eniolorunda said that in 2018, the command had a robust human capital development as no fewer than 173 officers and men were trained and retrained for enhanced service delivery.

He noted that in 2018, about 64 officers and men of the command were promoted.

The state comptroller also said that the command had witnessed tremendous growth over the last one year with various landmark achievements which had direct bearings on the residents of the state.

He explained that some of the achievements included, streamlining the process of acquiring passports by making it seamless and time-bound.

Today with all modesty, I can proudly affirm that to acquire passport now takes not more than 48 hours in the command.

Time they say is money. The realisation of this informed the creation of a VIP room to cater for our high profile clients, Eniolorunda said.

He further said that the command had upgraded infrastructure in the office to create a conducive atmosphere for applicants during their stay.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the ceremony, awards were presented to three officers of the command who distinguished themselves in their services, as well as some corporate bodies and hospitality-providing bodies.

NAN also reports that the presentation of the awards was a maiden innovation introduced in the command.