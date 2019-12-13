Babandede, who disclosed this in a statement by Mr Sunday James, the service Public Relations Officer, in Abuja said the decision would remove barriers hindering free movement of people within the continent.

“Nigeria’s strategic decision is taken to bring down barriers that have hindered free movement of our people within the continent by introducing the visa at the point of entry into Nigeria with effect from January 2020,” he said.

Babandede assured Nigerians of the service’s commitment to high professionalism in delivering its services without compromising National Security.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Babandede had on Dec. 11 announced the Federal Government decision to allow Africans into Nigeria without Visa from January 2020.