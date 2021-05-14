NIN troubles could force JAMB to postpone 2021 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had announced weeks ago that all potential candidates must provide their NIN at the point of registration, an exercise scheduled to hold between April 8 and May 15, 2021.

JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, revealed on Friday, May 14 that the NIN process has delayed the registration of at least 600,000 candidates.

He told UTME Committee Members during Friday's virtual meeting that the main exam, scheduled to hold between June 5 and June 19, will very likely be rescheduled.

The decision to reschedule will be made after the boards meeting with stakeholders, but the mock exam scheduled for May 20 is expected to go ahead

Even though 1.1 million candidates have so far registered successfully, the board anticipated approximately 1.9 million registrations.

"There is need to give everyone the opportunity," Oloyede said.

The JAMB registrar apologised for the hardship encountered by candidates, and noted that the board was only following the government's directives regarding NIN.

"This is beyond our control. Those who are yet to register should do so," he said.

JAMB has in the past made NIN compulsory for candidates only to cancel it due to registration difficulties.

The NIN is issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) upon enrolment into the National Identity Database, and is used to capture an individual's records.

There's been a surge in the number of Nigerians registering for NIN since the government announced in December 2020 that any mobile phone subscriber without NIN will have their SIM cards blocked.